Another round of fireworks KC(M)

The stage is set for another round of fireworks in the fragmenting Kerala Congress (M) with the Joseph faction seeking to move no-confidence motions against leaders of the rival faction at the Changanassery municipality and the Kanjirappally block panchayat.

Confirming the move, Saji Manjakadambil, district president of the KC(M) Joseph faction, said they were awaiting the UDF to hold one final round of negotiation on December 12 before proceeding with the motions. “As the Jose K. Mani group insists on not honouring the intra-party power sharing pact, we are left with no other option but to move the motion,” he said.

The Joseph group’s action has put the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kottayam in yet another embarrassing situation whereby one of its constituent members attempting to oust its ally from power. In the upcoming byelection at the Akalakunnam panchayat, the two factions have fielded separate candidates and are refusing to withdraw from the contest.

The Congress, meanwhile, has acknowledged the Joseph faction’s claims in Changanassery and Kanjirappally as legitimate and is working hard to work out a deal to avoid the crisis ahead of the fast approaching local body elections next year. “The position of the two groups, which has cost dear to the UDF in the form of a loss in the Pala Assembly bypoll, is proving to be a major headache to the Congress. If they are to continue like this, the prospects of the UDF in the upcoming local body elections are in danger,” said a senior party leader.

As per an agreement brokered by the UDF, Sajan Francis, a Joseph loyalist, was to take over the post from Lalichan Kunniparambil, a Mani group loyalist, in August for the remaining term of 15 months. But with the raging factional fight, the Mani faction backed out from the accord despite repeated demands from the UDF leaders, including Oommen Chandy and P.K. Kunhalikutty.

Of the seven councillors the party has in the local body here, six owe allegiance to the party working chairman P.J. Joseph. Mr. Kunniparambil, however, has refused to acknowledge the existence of any such pacts and accused Mr. Francis of boycotting a party meeting convened to discuss the issue.

In the UDF-led municipal council, the Congress has 10 councillors, besides the seven KC(M) members. The LDF has 12 members and the BJP has four members. The remaining one councillor is an Independent.