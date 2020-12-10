Another POCSO case against Kannur child welfare panel chief

Sibling of girl who complained earlier says she was also mistreated

The Thalassery police on Thursday registered another Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case against E.D. Joseph, chairman of the Kannur district Child Welfare Committee, following a confidential statement given by the sister of a girl who had earlier lodged a complaint against him.

The girls, aged between 15 and 17, testified against Mr. Joseph alleging that he had spoken to them improperly and that he had used sexually explicit and derogatory language during counselling.

Both the sisters were taken to the office of the Child Welfare Committee at Eranholi, Thalassery, for counselling on October 21. They appeared before the Child Welfare Committee for counselling in connection with a POCSO case registered within the limits of the Kannur Kudiyanmala police station. After the counselling, the elder girl gave a confidential statement that Mr. Joseph had misbehaved with her when she appeared for counselling.

The younger girl raised a similar allegation later. The Social Justice Department had removed Mr. Joseph from the post following the statement given by the elder girl.

The police registered the case after the younger sister too complained that she was also mistreated by Mr. Joseph when they went to inquire about the first complaint. The younger girl then gave a secret statement before the Mattannur magistrate.

Charge denied

Mr. Joseph reiterated that he had done nothing wrong. He said the two were counselled in the presence of a woman member.

He has filed an anticipatory bail application in the Thalassery court.