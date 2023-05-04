ADVERTISEMENT

Another petition moved against The Kerala Story in High Court

May 04, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Another petition has been filed before the Kerala High Court seeking to prevent the release and screening of film  The Kerala Story.

In his petition, C. Shyam Sundar, a member of the Indian Union Muslim League, sought a directive to the Central Board of Film Certification to cancel the certificate issued to the film and also a directive to the State Police Chief to register criminal cases against its makers. The petitioner said the certificate had been issued to the film in violation of the statutory provisions. The film was based on complete misrepresentation of facts, and if it was allowed to be released and screened, it would cause irreparable damage to all citizens of the State and would disrupt and destroy its secular fabric, he said.

A public interest litigation is already pending in the High Court, and both the petitions will come up for hearing on Friday.

