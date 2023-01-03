Another petition against Saji Cherian’s reinduction into State Cabinet

January 03, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Amidst reports that Saji Cherian, MLA would be reinstated into the State cabinet, the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Thiruvalla on Tuesday received another petition seeking to defer its decision on the police report until the Kerala High Court pronounced its order in this connection.

The petition, moved by Baiju Noel, a Kochi-based lawyer, stated that the police had conducted the investigation in a lackadaisical manner and hastily filed a report exonerating Mr. Cherian from all charges. In view of this, a writ petition seeking reinvestigation of the case either by the CBI or the Karnataka police has been moved in the High Court. A notice in this regard has already been to the respondent and the case has been posted for further hearing.

The police report pertained to an investigation against the MLA on a case under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to the National Honour Act. The case followed a directive issued by the JFM court while considering a petition against the local police that it had not been acting against Mr. Cherian for his controversial remarks against the Constitution.