Another landslip on Gap Road

A 50-metre stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway was damaged in a landslip on Gap Road on Friday. The road protection wall also collapsed there.

The landslip was at a time when search operations were on for a missing employee of the company that took up the road widening works.

The body of a person who was killed in the landslip on Tuesday was recovered on Wednesday.

Unfavourable climate

The search for Krishnagiri resident Kalairasan, 18, was hindered by unfavourable climatic conditions.

The landslip reported on Friday morning was at a distance of 300 metres from Tuesday’s landslip site, where an earthmover and a lorry fell under debris.

The Revenue Department had given a report that the area was prone to landslips after a landslip destroyed roadside shops and vehicles two months back.

It said unscientific blasting of rocks simultaneously at different sites had shaken the earth , posing threat of landslips.