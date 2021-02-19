Another kidnap at Nadapuram

Within just four days after the safe return of a businessman who was kidnapped by an unidentified gang, one more such incident has been reported from Kozhikode’s Nadapuram village.
This time the victim is a local volleyball player from Perambra who was kidnapped by a gang after beating up his friends, near Aroor, in Purameri panchayat on Friday morning. The Nadapuram police said the Perambra youth, Ajnas, was attacked by a vehicle-mount gang by around 1 a.m. The gang reportedly used a vehicle which had no registration number, the police said.
One person from Kuttiyadi, suspected to have alleged connection with the incident, was taken into custody for interrogation. According to police sources, they were yet to get any valid information from the Kuttiyadi native. The police said the gang’s possible involvement in the previous kidnapping case would be investigated.
Ajnas was reportedly targeted by the gang following a row over his two recent foreign trips. Though the youth went abroad seeking a job, he quickly returned home. Police sources said those who offered him a job would be interrogated for more clarity.
It was on last Saturday that a 53-year old NRI businessman from Thuneri was kidnapped by an unidentified gang. The gang members had sought ₹Rs.1 crore as ransom for his release. As the family members did not succumb to the pressure tactics, they had released him last Monday.
