Another investment scam surfaces against jewellery shop in Payyanur

Three people alleged that the managing director of Amaan gold cheated them after taking a sum of ₹38 lakh as an investment with an assurance to pay them the returns from the profit.

Another gold investment scam has surfaced in Payyanur after police registered cheating cases based on the complaint filed by three people against the managing director of Amaan gold jewellery shop at Perumba here.

Similar to the Fashion Gold Investment scam, the three in a complaint registered at the Payyanur police station, alleged that P.K. Moithu Haji, managing director of Amaan gold, who is a resident of Ramanthali, cheated them after taking a sum of ₹38 lakh as an investment with an assurance to pay them the returns from the profit.

The complainants are T. Noorudhin, a resident of Thrikaripur, T.P. Ibrahim, a native of Kunhimangalam, and K. Kunhalima from Perumba.

They claimed that the Jewellery MD took ₹15 lakh from Mr. Noorudhin in July 2017, ₹3 lakh from Mr. Kunhalima in February 2016 and ₹20 lakh from Mr. Ibrahim in October 2016 as an investment. However, he failed to pay them the assured money or the investment amount.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against Mr. Haji. Police said more people had come up with the complaint against jewellery shop and after further inquiry, more cases would be filed.