Another held in gang-rape case

The police recorded the sixth arrest in a case pertaining to the alleged gang-rape of a woman in Kadinamkulam on Saturday.

Kadinamkulam native Manoj was chargesheeted on Saturday. Five persons, including the victim’s husband, were arrested on Friday. A seventh accused, Noufal, is on the run.

In line with the government protocol, the remanded have been shifted to a quarantine facility established by the Prison Department in Karakkonam. They will be lodged in the Attingal sub-jail if they tested negative for COVID-19.

Child’s statement

Meanwhile, the investigation team led by Attingal Dy.SP S.Y. Suresh is gathering evidence that they believe will strengthen the case against the gang. The statement of the victim’s five-year-old son could prove decisive. The minor reportedly narrated the circumstances that led to their alleged abduction.

By way of his statement, the police have charged four of the seven accused, Noufal, Mansoor, Akbar Shah and Arshad, under of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.