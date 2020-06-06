Kerala

Another held in gang-rape case

Accused sent to quarantine facility of prison dept.

The police recorded the sixth arrest in a case pertaining to the alleged gang-rape of a woman in Kadinamkulam on Saturday.

Kadinamkulam native Manoj was chargesheeted on Saturday. Five persons, including the victim’s husband, were arrested on Friday. A seventh accused, Noufal, is on the run.

In line with the government protocol, the remanded have been shifted to a quarantine facility established by the Prison Department in Karakkonam. They will be lodged in the Attingal sub-jail if they tested negative for COVID-19.

Child’s statement

Meanwhile, the investigation team led by Attingal Dy.SP S.Y. Suresh is gathering evidence that they believe will strengthen the case against the gang. The statement of the victim’s five-year-old son could prove decisive. The minor reportedly narrated the circumstances that led to their alleged abduction.

By way of his statement, the police have charged four of the seven accused, Noufal, Mansoor, Akbar Shah and Arshad, under of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 11:19:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/another-held-in-gang-rape-case/article31768987.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY