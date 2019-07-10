Another harassment case by Anthoor municipality

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has taken strong exception to the stand of the Anthoor municipality, which is already on the defensive over the suicide of an entrepreneur, in an alleged case of harassment of another NRI investor.

KSHRC judicial member P. Mohanadas took a strong stand against the municipality while taking up a complaint filed by a female entrepreneur K. Sujila that her eco-tourism project at Vellikkel in Anthoor municipality was forced to shut down after the municipality denied licence.

In the complaint, she said that she had got the licence to run the tourism project under the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) four years ago. The project which cost her over र50 lakh had been shut down following the denial of the licence, the complaint said.

“The commission has sought a report from the municipal secretary and also from the District Collector who is the DTPC chairman on the basis of the complaint,” Mr. Mohanadas told The Hindu when contacted.

He said that this was a major issue as there should not be another Sajan Parayil, the NRI investor who had committed suicide allegedly following the denial of permits for the convention centre he had built at Bakkalam here.

The DTPC had granted the licence to Ms. Sujila for five years in December 2014. On the basis of the agreement with the DTPC, she had built six kiosks. The complainant said the municipality had denied licence for the project.