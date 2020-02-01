Another explosionat Moolamattom

Power generation at the Moolamattom power house of the Idukki hydroelectric project was stopped following an explosion in the sixth generator on Saturday noon. No casualty was reported.
The reason for the blast was not immediately known. The power house was filled with smoke and all employees were moved out. This is the second such incident within two weeks. On January 20, a blast was reported at the second generator while a trial run was on. A KSEB official said a defect in the transformer could have resulted in the blast. The machines needed to be upgraded, he said. There was a major explosion at the underground power station on April 28, 2015 after the circuit breaker of the third generator broke down.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.