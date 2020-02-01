Another explosionat Moolamattom

Power generation at the Moolamattom power house of the Idukki hydroelectric project was stopped following an explosion in the sixth generator on Saturday noon. No casualty was reported.

The reason for the blast was not immediately known. The power house was filled with smoke and all employees were moved out. This is the second such incident within two weeks. On January 20, a blast was reported at the second generator while a trial run was on. A KSEB official said a defect in the transformer could have resulted in the blast. The machines needed to be upgraded, he said. There was a major explosion at the underground power station on April 28, 2015 after the circuit breaker of the third generator broke down.