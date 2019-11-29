Another day of quality fare, another day of big crowds

The day was hot. The roads were chock-a-block. The venues were dusty. But, all that could not deter the people of Kanhangad from coming out in large numbers on the second day of the 60th State School Arts Festival here on Friday. As on Day One, most of the venues attracted full or near-full houses.

Among the biggest highlights of the day was Oppana (HS), which was staged at the main venue of Aingoth.

The ground, which is used for conducting fairs and circuses here, could host, by far, the biggest crowd of all the 28 venues, but even it could not accommodate all those Oppana fans.

Bharatanatyam, another perennial favourite at the festival, was staged at Durga HSS, which proved too small a venue for the thousands that turned up. Surely, the HSS girls deserved a better stage.

The day also featured competitions in Kuchipudi, Light Music, English Skit, Mono Act, Mimicry, Vanchipattu, Kathakali, Thiruvathirakali, Classical Music, and Mappilapattu.

Among the biggest crowd-pullers was Folk Song (Nadan Pattu), a relatively new item that has captured the audience’s imagination in no time.

It has been a big hit at all the festivals ever since it made a stunning debut in Malpappuram in 2013. But, there was a sour note in the competition (HSS) held at Chaithanya Auditorium, Kizhakkumkara.

A group of Nadan Pattu artistes staged a protest, alleging poor quality of the sound system. The issue came to notice during the Vanchippattu (HS) competition in the morning.

The artistes who had trained the contestants pointed out that the sound system should have at least 5,000-Watt capacity for events like Nadanpattu while the organisers had set up a 2,000-Watt system, which they said was quite inadequate.

The organisers claimed that it was not practical to change the system at such short notice, upon which the artistes began their protest. They sang and played the musical instruments used for Nadan Pattu and moved among the audience.

Arrested and released

The police forcefully removed the protesters from the venue. They were taken into custody, but were released later after they dropped the protest.

A similar protest had been staged at the venue of Malayalam Drama (HS) — MPSGHSS, Bellikkoth — on Thursday.

(with inputs from Aabha Raveendran)