Another cyclone brewing in Bay of Bengal, yellow alert in five Kerala districts on Thursday

November 22, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Another cyclone seems to be brewing over the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to trigger widespread rainfall across Kerala by this weekend.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological department (IMD) on Wednesday, a cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge over the south Andaman Sea by November 25. The system is likely to intensify into a low-pressure area by November 26 and subsequently into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea on November 27.

Most of the global models indicate the further intensification of the system into a cyclonic storm. The Global Forecast System models indicate the initial west-northwestwards movement till November 28 towards the central Bay of Bengal, followed by the north-northeastwards movement towards the Bangladesh coast. The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts model, however, indicates the movement of the system west-northwestwards, towards the west-central Bay of Bengal, Tamil Nadu and the Andhra Pradesh coast.

It will take at least a couple of more days to know the precise path of the system or if it will weaken after the depression stage. The State is likely to receive another round of active spell by this weekend after a short break.

A yellow alert has been issued for five districts in the State — Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Wayanad — on Thursday. Meanwhile, Thrithala in Palakkad received the highest rainfall of 9 cm in the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, followed by Kalamassery in Ernakulam, and Chittur and Pattambi in Palakkad with 8 cm each, and Seethathode and Kurudamannil in Pathanamthitta and Kunnamkulam in Thrissur with 7 cm each.