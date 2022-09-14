Another cow tests positive for rabies in Kannur, euthanised

ADVERTISEMENT

The Animal Husbandry department euthanised another cow, in which rabies was confirmed, in Kannur on Wednesday.

It is the second case after a cow at Chala, which turned violent and injured two people, died of rabies on Tuesday.

Dr. Ajith Babu, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry department, said the cow at Chittarparamba showed all symptoms of rabies during an examination on Wednesday. Later, it was decided to euthanise the animal, and a fluorescent treponemal antibody test was done at the Regional District Diagnostic Laboratory in Kannur. The test turned positive for rabies, he said.

P.K. Anita, who owned the cow, said the animal started showing discomfort from Tuesday. The cow had fever too.

Meanwhile, three persons who administered medicines to the cow the other day sought treatment at the Thotikalam Family Health Centre in the Koothuparamba block.

The cow’s five-month-old calf has been immunised against rabies.