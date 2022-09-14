Another cow tests positive for rabies in Kannur, euthanised

Three people who administered medicines to the animal seek treatment

Staff Reporter KANNUR
September 14, 2022 20:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Animal Husbandry department euthanised another cow, in which rabies was confirmed, in Kannur on Wednesday.

It is the second case after a cow at Chala, which turned violent and injured two people, died of rabies on Tuesday. 

Dr. Ajith Babu, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry department, said the cow at Chittarparamba showed all symptoms of rabies during an examination on Wednesday. Later, it was decided to euthanise the animal, and a fluorescent treponemal antibody test was done at the Regional District Diagnostic Laboratory in Kannur. The test turned positive for rabies, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

P.K. Anita, who owned the cow, said the animal started showing discomfort from Tuesday. The cow had fever too.

Meanwhile, three persons who administered medicines to the cow the other day sought treatment at the Thotikalam Family Health Centre in the Koothuparamba block.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The cow’s five-month-old calf has been immunised against rabies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
health

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app