Another controversy over saluting

Suresh Gopi, MP, asks police officer to salute him

After the Thrissur Mayor, Suresh Gopi, MP, too is miffed with the police for not saluting him.

The MP who visited areas in Puthur in the district, where a whirlwind wreaked havoc recently, was annoyed to see a police officer who neither got down from the jeep nor saluted him.

The MP called the police officer to him and said in a friendly tone that “I am an MP, not a Mayor. You can salute me.” Later the police officer saluted him.

The MP’s gesture has become a controversy and a topic of debate on whether the police on duty should salute MPs and MLAs or not.

Earlier Thrissur Mayor M.K. Varghese had complained that the police personnel on duty were not saluting him.