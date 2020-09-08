Kerala

Another cheating case against M.C. Kamaruddin, MLA

Another cheating case has been registered against Manjeswaram MLA and Muslim League leader M.C. Kamaruddin on a complaint by people who invested their money in Fashion Gold.

Five Uduma natives, including a local Muslim League leader, alleged that their investment of ₹73 lakh had been embezzled. The case was registered by Kasaragod Town Police. With this, 13 cheating cases have been registered against the MLA, who was the chairman of Fashion Gold.

Apart from the cheating cases, Mr. Kamaruddin and Muslim League leader Pookoya Thangal have also been facing a check bounce case. Both have been summoned in a case filed in Kanhangad magistrate court.

