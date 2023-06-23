ADVERTISEMENT

Another case against YouTuber Thoppi in Kannur

June 23, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

After the Valanchery police in Malappuram registered a case and arrested YouTuber Thoppi from Ernakulam, another case was registered against him by the Kannapuram police in Kannur on Thursday.

Mohammad Nihad, popularly known as Thoppi, is a native of Kalliassery in Kannur. He was caught in a controversy after the opening of a shop on June 16 at Valanchery when his song became a topic of heated debate on social media. The event also caused a traffic jam. A case was registered against him by a trauma care volunteer and he was arrested from Ernakulam on Thursday.

The Kannapuram police in Kannur have registered another case against him based on a complaint by T.P. Arun. The case was registered against him under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act for circulating a video with obscene conversations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Thoppi has been accused of misguiding children through his videos, which are reportedly abusive in nature. The Director General of Police also received a complaint against him based on which an order was issued by Kannur District Police Chief R. Ajith Kumar for an investigation against the YouTuber.

He will now be interrogated by the Kannapuram police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US