Another case against YouTuber Thoppi in Kannur

June 23, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - KANNUR

After the Valanchery police in Malappuram registered a case and arrested YouTuber Thoppi from Ernakulam, another case was registered against him by the Kannapuram police in Kannur on Thursday.

Mohammad Nihad, popularly known as Thoppi, is a native of Kalliassery in Kannur. He was caught in a controversy after the opening of a shop on June 16 at Valanchery when his song became a topic of heated debate on social media. The event also caused a traffic jam. A case was registered against him by a trauma care volunteer and he was arrested from Ernakulam on Thursday.

The Kannapuram police in Kannur have registered another case against him based on a complaint by T.P. Arun. The case was registered against him under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act for circulating a video with obscene conversations.

Thoppi has been accused of misguiding children through his videos, which are reportedly abusive in nature. The Director General of Police also received a complaint against him based on which an order was issued by Kannur District Police Chief R. Ajith Kumar for an investigation against the YouTuber.

He will now be interrogated by the Kannapuram police.