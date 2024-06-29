GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Another case against Baba Ramdev in Kozhikode court

Published - June 29, 2024 06:54 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

One more case has been filed against Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, his associate Acharya Balkrishna, and their Haridwar-based firm Divya Pharmacy, which markets the Patanjali brand of Ayurveda products, in a Kozhikode court for placing misleading advertisements in the media.

According to sources, the petition was filed by the Drugs Inspector, Ayurveda, under Section 3(d) of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954. Mr. Ramdev and Mr. Balkrishna are the founders and functionaries of Patanjali Ayurved. They have been asked to appear before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on August 13.

This is the second case in Kozhikode and the third in the country being filed against Mr. Ramdev and Mr. Balkrishna. The same court in Kozhikode recently issued a repeat summons order to them to appear before it on August 6 after they failed to appear on June 3. This case is based on a complaint filed in April by the Drugs Inspector, Office of the Assistant Drugs Controller, Kozhikode, in the court under Section 10 of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, for committing an offence under Section 3(b) and 3(d) of the Act, punishable under its Section 7(a).

Earlier, another case was filed against them in the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Since Mr. Ramdev and Mr. Balkrishna failed to turn up as directed by the court, a summons has been issued to them to appear in the court on July 18.

