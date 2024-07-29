ADVERTISEMENT

Another boy tests positive for PAM in Kozhikode

Updated - July 29, 2024 09:03 pm IST

Published - July 29, 2024 08:56 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A four-year-old old boy from Kozhikode has been tested positive for primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM).

He has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital here for the past 10 days and his condition is reported to be stable. Earlier, he had been tested positive for the infection during local lab tests and now a PCR test done in Puducherry has confirmed the presence of the amoeba.

This is the seventh such case this year in the State. Three of the infected children have died and two others survived. Another boy from Kannur is right now undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

