Another aspiring actor accuses Vijay Babu of sexual abuse

Two days after a young actor who had accused actor-producer Vijay Babu of rape urged other victims to speak up, another aspiring actor on Friday accused him of having forcibly kissed her at their very first meeting in November last year. Her post claiming anonymity was shared by a Facebook group called Women Against Sexual Harassment.

The actor claimed that she had shared some personal matters with Mr. Babu who then offered to help her. He was allegedly drinking and offered her alcohol, which she turned down. Then he allegedly kissed her on the lips suddenly without her consent.

She said she swiftly backed herself off and said no to his advances. He then allegedly requested her not tell about the incident to anyone, which she agreed out of fear. She claimed that she had immediately left the place thereafter and described his act as ‘cheap and scary.’

She claimed that she discontinued her efforts to break into the Malayalam film industry, which she said was her dream till that point. She wondered how many more would have suffered at the hands of Mr. Babu considering he made his first move on her within 30 minutes of meeting her.

She said she could no longer remain silent after witnessing the attack on the rape survivor knowing that the accused was someone “who exploited vulnerable women.”

The Kochi City Police said they were yet to receive any new complaint against Mr. Babu. He remains charged for rape and naming the survivor in a Facebook live.