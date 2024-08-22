GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Annual review by AG finds ₹2.33 crore in 1,020 inoperative SB accounts in treasuries

Annual review also finds 307 cases in 80 treasuries where fixed deposits were neither closed nor renewed on maturity

Published - August 22, 2024 08:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

An annual review of the functioning of treasuries in Kerala has revealed that ₹2.33 crore remained in 1,020 savings bank (SB) accounts that have remained inoperative for more than five years.

A report of the Accountant General (Accounts and Entitlements), Kerala, for the 2023-24 financial year noted the anomaly in 72 treasuries.

As per Rule 28 and 40 of the Treasury Savings Bank Rule, SB accounts where no transactions have taken place for five complete financial years and more, cease to bear interest and they will be treated as inoperative accounts, the report noted.

Four sub-treasuries on the list had amounts in excess of ₹10 lakh in inoperative SB accounts. The report recommended that the balance outstanding in the above accounts be transferred to Revenue Deposit after deducting the interest, if any, allowed after five years.

Fixed deposits

The annual review also found 307 cases in 80 treasuries where fixed deposits were neither closed nor renewed on maturity. The Treasury Savings Bank offers facilities for savings bank (SB) operations and fixed deposits. Fixed Deposit accounts should either be closed or renewed on maturity, the report noted.

The report carries an explanation by treasury authorities that most of the FDs in question belong to contractors, and were created as security deposits for public works carried out by them. They can be closed only after the work is completed.

The report, nonetheless, recommended that treasury officers periodically review all fixed deposit accounts and take steps to close or renew them on time.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.