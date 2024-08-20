ADVERTISEMENT

Annual meeting of RSS, affiliates to take place in Palakkad from August 31

Published - August 20, 2024 08:18 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Senior office-bearers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), its affiliates, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are set to deliberate on various issues of national interest and discuss measures to enhance mutual cooperation at a three-day annual meeting from August 31 in Kerala’s Palakkad district.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, all six joint general secretaries, and other senior office-bearers will participate in the meeting, the organisation’s national media and publicity head Sunil Ambekar said in a statement on Tuesday.

The meeting will also be attended by top functionaries and key office-bears of 32 RSS-inspired organisations, including the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Vishva Hindu Parishad, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, BJP, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Vidya Bharati, and Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, it added.

“During this meeting, volunteers of the Sangh-inspired organisations will share information and exchange experiences about their respective work. There will be discussions on various issues of national interest in the present scenario, recent important happenings and planning regarding the various dimensions of social change,” Mr. Ambekar said in the statement.

All these organisations will talk about measures for strengthening “mutual cooperation and coordination on various subjects,” Mr. Ambekar said.

