Annual meet of Indian College of Cardiology concludes

The annual conference of the Indian College of Cardiology (ICC), Kerala Chapter, concluded in Kasaragod on Sunday. Speaking at the conference, C.D. Ramakrishna, organising secretary and Professor of Cardiology, Government Medical College, Kannur, pointed out that the majority of people with abnormal cholesterol level had high levels of triglyceride. This created blocks in artery walls, leading to heart attack and stroke, he said.

He said the young population suffered from high mental and physical stress and cases of diabetes and blood pressure were on the rise among them. These conditions were aggravated by the pandemic, leading to lifestyle changes like insufficient physical activity and lack of social connectedness.,

Binu S.S., president, Indian College of Cardiology, Kerala Chapter, and Rajashekar, national president, ICC, were among those who spoke.