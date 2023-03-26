Annual festival at Sabarimala begins

March 26, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala opened on March 26, 2023 in connection with the annual Uthram festival

According to the Travancore Devaswom Board, Melsanthi Jayarajan Namboothiri opened the sanctum sanctorum of the temple under the guidance of Thanthri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanararu at 5 p.m. It was followed by the opening of the various Upadevatha temples on its premises. The tanthri distributed offerings to the pilgrims later in the day.

The flag hoisting ceremony for the Uthram festival will be held at an auspicious occasion between 9.45 a.m. and 10.45 a.m. on Monday. The Ulsavabali ritual will begin from March 28 onwards. The temple will close after the Arattu ceremony on April 5.