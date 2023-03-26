HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Annual festival at Sabarimala begins

March 26, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala opened on March 26, 2023 in connection with the annual Uthram festival

According to the Travancore Devaswom Board, Melsanthi Jayarajan Namboothiri opened the sanctum sanctorum of the temple under the guidance of Thanthri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanararu at 5 p.m. It was followed by the opening of the various Upadevatha temples on its premises. The tanthri distributed offerings to the pilgrims later in the day.

The flag hoisting ceremony for the Uthram festival will be held at an auspicious occasion between 9.45 a.m. and 10.45 a.m. on Monday. The Ulsavabali ritual will begin from March 28 onwards. The temple will close after the Arattu ceremony on April 5.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.