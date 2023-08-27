HamberMenu
Annual feast of St. Mary on September 1

August 27, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The annual feast of St. Mary at the St. Mary’s Church, Manarcad, will commence on September 1.

According to the organisers, the event is expected to draw about 60 lakhs of people. Arrangements have been made under 15 subcommittees, besides the police and the district administration, to accommodate the pilgrims.

Various Ministers, religious heads, and other eminent personalities, are slated to participate in a public meeting to be held on September 3.

A religious procession (raza) will be taken out to the ‘Kurisu Palli’ (shrine) on September 6. Thousands of people are expected to take part in this rally, which is considered to be among the largest spiritual processions in Asia.

Theophilos Kuriakose, resident Metropolitan of the Malankara Syrian Orthodox Theological Seminary, will be the celebrant of the Holy Mass that will be held on September 7. The Nada Thurakkal, a high point of the feast will be held on the same day. The image of Mother Mary and Jesus Christ will be kept for public display on this day. Catholicos Baselios Mar Thomas I will lead the ritual.

The curtains will come down on the Feast on September 8.

