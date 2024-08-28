Annual feast at Manarcad church from September 1

The annual feast of St. Mary at St. Mary’s Jacobite Syrian Cathedral in Manarcad, Kottayam will begin on September 1.

The festival will kick off with the hoisting of the flag on Sunday. The Lent, meanwhile, will commence on the previous evening with a prayer service.

The Karotte Palli, the second church, will hold Holy Mass at 6 a.m. from September 1 to 8. In the main cathedral, morning prayer will be at 7:30 a.m., Holy Mass at 8:30 a.m., and evening prayer at 5 p.m. – from September 1 to 8. Synod Secretary and Metropolitan of Kottayam Diocese Thomas Mor Themotheos will officiate the Holy Mass on September 1.

A religious procession will take place to the Kurisu Palli shrine on September 6. On September 7, the Nada Thurakkal, a highlight of the feast, will occur in the presence of Catholicos Baselios Mar Thomas I. The images of Mother Mary and Jesus Christ will be displayed for public viewing from this day until September 14. The feast will conclude on September 8.

An estimated 60 lakh people are expected to visit the church during the festival days.

Elaborate preparations have been made for the festival in collaboration with various government departments. Departments such as Police, Excise, Fire and Rescue Services, Revenue, and Health will set up posts to assist the people during the festival. A temporary bus stand will be set up on the north side of the church grounds to accommodate the influx of visitors. KSRTC will operate special services.

To ensure the safety and security of all attendees, additional CCTV cameras will be installed in and around the church. Traffic control measures will be implemented under the guidance of police officers.