Annual exams for students of Classes 1 to 9 begin today

As many as 34,37,570 students will appear for the examinations

As many as 34,37,570 students will appear for the examinations

The annual examinations for Classes 1 to 9 in the State will get under way on Wednesday after a gap of two years caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Directorate of General Education has intimated a change in schedule for Class 9 students. The Arabic Paper-1 (general) examination that was scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed to April 2 afternoon owing to technical reasons.

As many as 34,37,570 students will appear for the examinations.

For Classes 1 to 4, the question paper has been prepared in a worksheet model. Lower primary students should bring crayons and colour pencils to school on the day of the examinations.

Question papers

Question papers prepared by the State Council of Educational Research and Technology and the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala will be used for the examinations for Classes 5 to 9.

Choice questions have been provided in each question paper till Class 7.

More questions have been included in the question papers for Classes 8 and 9. Though questions will be framed from the entire content, more will be asked from the initial lessons. The question paper pattern will be the same as in previous years.

The department is conducting full-fledged examinations for State school students after a gap of two years. Schools were closed in 2020 midway through the examinations owing to the spread of the pandemic. In 2021, examinations were not held at all, and students in Classes 1 to 9 were promoted.

The examinations for Classes 1 to 9 will end on April 2. The SSLC and Plus Two examinations will begin this month-end.