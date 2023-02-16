Annual exams for Classes 1 to 9 from March 13

February 16, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Annual examinations for Classes 1 to 9 in State schools will be held from March 13 to 30.

This was decided at a meeting of the Quality Improvement Programme (QIP) monitoring committee meeting presided over by the Director of General Education.

Schools will close for the summer vacations on March 31.

Since the SSLC and higher secondary examinations will be held in the morning, the annual examinations for Classes 1 to 9 will be held in the afternoon. Detailed timetable will be published soon.

Lower and upper secondary scholarship examinations will be held in April.

An amount of ₹126 crore due as arrears under the mid-day meal scheme for three months will be distributed without delay.

Efforts were also on to settle the grievances raised by specialist teachers, the meeting was informed.