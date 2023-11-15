 Annual day celebrations held  

November 15, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - KOLLAM

Gopinath Muthukad has been honoured with the 4th Brook Excellence Award for his outstanding contributions to the cultural, social, scientific fields and transformative role in the lives of specially abled children and their parents at the 19th annual day celebration of Brook International School, Sasthamcotta.

The award that carries a plaque and purse of ₹51,000 has been handed over by the school director G. Abraham Thalothil. The event has also honoured Pradeep Kumar, the recipient of Chief Minister ‘s award for exemplary service in the Fire and Rescue Services department and Shreeja Krishna for her exemplary contribution to women’s empowerment. The Judy Thomas Memorial Award has been given to Janaki S. Murali, Class X topper of the 2022-23 batch.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.