ADVERTISEMENT

 Annual day celebrations held  

November 15, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Gopinath Muthukad has been honoured with the 4th Brook Excellence Award for his outstanding contributions to the cultural, social, scientific fields and transformative role in the lives of specially abled children and their parents at the 19th annual day celebration of Brook International School, Sasthamcotta.

The award that carries a plaque and purse of ₹51,000 has been handed over by the school director G. Abraham Thalothil. The event has also honoured Pradeep Kumar, the recipient of Chief Minister ‘s award for exemplary service in the Fire and Rescue Services department and Shreeja Krishna for her exemplary contribution to women’s empowerment. The Judy Thomas Memorial Award has been given to Janaki S. Murali, Class X topper of the 2022-23 batch.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US