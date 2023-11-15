 Annual day celebrations held  

November 15, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - KOLLAM

Gopinath Muthukad has been honoured with the 4th Brook Excellence Award for his outstanding contributions to the cultural, social, scientific fields and transformative role in the lives of specially abled children and their parents at the 19th annual day celebration of Brook International School, Sasthamcotta.

The award that carries a plaque and purse of ₹51,000 has been handed over by the school director G. Abraham Thalothil. The event has also honoured Pradeep Kumar, the recipient of Chief Minister ‘s award for exemplary service in the Fire and Rescue Services department and Shreeja Krishna for her exemplary contribution to women’s empowerment. The Judy Thomas Memorial Award has been given to Janaki S. Murali, Class X topper of the 2022-23 batch.