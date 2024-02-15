Annual conference of Soft Power Club begins today

February 15, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala Tourism will host the two-day annual conference of the Soft Power Club, a leading global organisation headed by Francesco Rutelli, the former Deputy Prime Minister of Italy, beginning Friday. Tourism and Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the conference at Travancore Hall, Technopark. At the inaugural session, Mr. Rutelli will introduce the Soft Power Club, while G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant will make a presentation on India.

Around 30 members of the Soft Power Club, including high-level officials, heads of international organisations, analysts, and experts in the fields of business, science, art, digital technologies and climate, are attending the conference. They will discuss the contemporary perspectives of soft power and its role in improving the business ecosystem. A panel discussion on “Soft Power: Why it Matters to Government, People and Brands” moderated by Sanjeev Sanyal, Member of Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, will follow the inaugural session.

State Electronics-IT Secretary Ratan U. Kelkar and Tourism Secretary Biju K. will lead the discussion on the role of soft power in the growth of tourism and cultural sectors. Italian Ambassador to India Vincenzo De Luca will participate in this session. In the afternoon, there will be a discussion by the Soft Power Club members with GTech, a conglomerate of IT companies in Kerala. After visiting Technopark, the team will meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and, later, the Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry members.

ADVERTISEMENT

State’s art forms

On Saturday, at 9.30 a.m, Mr. Biju will make a presentation on tourism in Kerala. In the afternoon, a presentation of the unique art forms of the State is also arranged for the club members who will be visiting places of interest in the capital city. The Soft Power Club envisions a world where soft power becomes an intrinsic part of our global narrative. It aims for committed deliberation and action to build a future focussed on cooperation, security, and development.

It draws ideas and experiences through such gatherings being organised in different parts of the world and implements them effectively to unite citizens, businesses, and communities worldwide to pursue shared objectives.

The State will showcase its achievements in tourism, hospitality, IT, the local government system, the health sector, Kudumbashree, women empowerment, geographical diversity, historical and heritage features, art and cultural scene, secularism and media freedom. The club members, who arrived in the city on Wednesday, visited the Kovalam Arts and Craft Village, Museum, Kuthiramalika, and the ongoing Nishagandhi Festival at Kanakakunnu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.