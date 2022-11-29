  1. EPaper
Annual conference of Mar Thoma church priests held

November 29, 2022 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

Theodosius Mar Thoma, Metropolitan of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church, has urged priests to maintain the purity of the altar.

Inaugurating the annual conference of priests under the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church at Charalkkunnu on Tuesday, he said the priests should be identified through their testimony. He asked them not to become complicit with the structures of injustice or become the prophets of evil in the age of the new media.

Abraham Mar Paulose Episcopa presided over the event. Suffragan Metropolitans Euyakim Mar Coorilos, Vicar General C.V. Mathew and Church secretary C.V. Simon were among those spoke.

