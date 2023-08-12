ADVERTISEMENT

Annual conference of Indian College of Cardiology Kerala chapter commences

August 12, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

They will discuss newer diagnostic and treatment approaches, latest technologies in cardiac intervention and roadmap to comprehensive heart care system 

The Hindu Bureau

The annual conference of the Indian College of Cardiology, Kerala Chapter began here on Saturday.

The two-day meet is discussing newer diagnostic and treatment approaches, the latest technologies in cardiac intervention and the roadmap to a comprehensive heart care system for prevention, treatment and recovery.

With coronary risk factors – diabetes, hypertension and dyslipidemia – on the rise, risk stratification should be carried out in the community to identify the high-risk groups and initiate lifestyle changes amongst them in a sustained manner, M. Sasikumar, president, Indian College of Cardiology, Kerala Chapter, said while inaugurating the conference.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The academic programme includes emerging concepts and newer drugs for control of hypertension and diabetes, cardiovascular effects of antidiabetic drugs, approaches for resistant dyslipidaemia, approaches to closure of defects in the heart – Atrial Septal (ASD) and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), preventive cardiology, latest innovative drugs in cardiac practice, management of irregular heartbeat and atrial fibrillation.

Sessions on interventional cardiology will showcase a wide range of topics including multi vessel PCI, advanced catheter-based techniques, latest stent technology amongst many others.

Over 300 delegates are participating in the two-day conference.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US