HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Annual conference of Indian College of Cardiology Kerala chapter commences

They will discuss newer diagnostic and treatment approaches, latest technologies in cardiac intervention and roadmap to comprehensive heart care system 

August 12, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The annual conference of the Indian College of Cardiology, Kerala Chapter began here on Saturday.

The two-day meet is discussing newer diagnostic and treatment approaches, the latest technologies in cardiac intervention and the roadmap to a comprehensive heart care system for prevention, treatment and recovery.

With coronary risk factors – diabetes, hypertension and dyslipidemia – on the rise, risk stratification should be carried out in the community to identify the high-risk groups and initiate lifestyle changes amongst them in a sustained manner, M. Sasikumar, president, Indian College of Cardiology, Kerala Chapter, said while inaugurating the conference.

The academic programme includes emerging concepts and newer drugs for control of hypertension and diabetes, cardiovascular effects of antidiabetic drugs, approaches for resistant dyslipidaemia, approaches to closure of defects in the heart – Atrial Septal (ASD) and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), preventive cardiology, latest innovative drugs in cardiac practice, management of irregular heartbeat and atrial fibrillation.

Sessions on interventional cardiology will showcase a wide range of topics including multi vessel PCI, advanced catheter-based techniques, latest stent technology amongst many others.

Over 300 delegates are participating in the two-day conference.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.