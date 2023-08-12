Annual conference of Indian College of Cardiology Kerala chapter commences

August 12, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The annual conference of the Indian College of Cardiology, Kerala Chapter began here on Saturday.

The two-day meet is discussing newer diagnostic and treatment approaches, the latest technologies in cardiac intervention and the roadmap to a comprehensive heart care system for prevention, treatment and recovery.

With coronary risk factors – diabetes, hypertension and dyslipidemia – on the rise, risk stratification should be carried out in the community to identify the high-risk groups and initiate lifestyle changes amongst them in a sustained manner, M. Sasikumar, president, Indian College of Cardiology, Kerala Chapter, said while inaugurating the conference.

The academic programme includes emerging concepts and newer drugs for control of hypertension and diabetes, cardiovascular effects of antidiabetic drugs, approaches for resistant dyslipidaemia, approaches to closure of defects in the heart – Atrial Septal (ASD) and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), preventive cardiology, latest innovative drugs in cardiac practice, management of irregular heartbeat and atrial fibrillation.

Sessions on interventional cardiology will showcase a wide range of topics including multi vessel PCI, advanced catheter-based techniques, latest stent technology amongst many others.

Over 300 delegates are participating in the two-day conference.