Annual conference of college principals in Kottayam

May 09, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

A two-day annual conference and general body meeting of the Council of Principals of Colleges in Kerala , an organisation of aided college principals in Kerala, will be held at the CMS College, Kottayam on May 11 and 12.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will inaugurate the event while Thomas Chazhikkadan, MP, will be the chief guest. The event will feature seminars and discussions on topics such as changes and crises in the field of higher education, national education policy, etc.

Shakila Shamsu, Secretary of the Draft National Education Policy Formulation, and S. Sudheer, Pro-Vice Chancellor of the S. N. Open University will lead the seminars.

Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, will inaugurate the valedictory session. Sajimol Augustine, former Principal of St. Teresa’s college, will be the chief guest. About 150 Principals from aided colleges in Kerala will participate in the conference