Annual coastal security review meeting held

April 11, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Vice Admiral M.A. Hampiholi with Chief Secretary V.P. Joy at the annual coastal security review meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Vice Admiral M.A. Hampiholi, Commander-in-Chief, Coastal Defence (South), and V.P. Joy, Kerala Chief Secretary, co-chaired the annual joint coastal security review meeting of the State in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

A press release said the meeting was aimed at strengthening the coastal security apparatus of the State and to bring in greater synergy among the large number of stakeholders. In addition to Naval and Coast Guard representatives, the high-level meeting was attended by ACS (Home), ADGP (Coastal Security), and representatives of Fisheries, Intelligence Bureau, Kerala Maritime Board, Customs, Cochin Port Authority, and BPCL.

All key issues pertaining to coastal security aspects along with progress made since the last review meeting were discussed and addressed. Various challenges in the maritime domain and future measures to enhance the effectiveness of coastal security were also deliberated.

Emphasis was laid on the adoption of innovative capabilities and technologies as well as optimum utilisation of resources and coordination of efforts to strengthen the coastal security construct, the release said.

