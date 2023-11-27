Annual clergy conference of Mar Thoma church

November 27, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The annual clergy conference of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian church will begin at Charalkunnu here on Tuesday. More than 1,100 priests of the church from India and abroad will participate in the four-day long event.

The theme of the conference this year is `contemporary youth, vision, perspective and implications of pastoral ministry’. Theodosius Mar Thoma, Metropolitan of the church will inaugurate the event at 6.45 p.m at a function to be presided over by Abraham Mar Paulos Episcopa

The event will comprise bible study sessions, group discussions, meditation and cultural events evening. VSSC Director S. Unnikrishnan Nair, Achyut Shankar. S.Nair and retired High Court judge Kemal Pasha will lead the sessions on space research, artificial intelligence and the minorities in India, respectively.

The meeting will draw to a close with a message by the Metropolitan on December 1.