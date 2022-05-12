Anniversary fete conducted
Kozhikode
The Corporation Employees Arts, Sports and Cultural Organisation, Kozhikode, organised its 14 th anniversary celebrations. Cultural programmes led by the corporation employees and artistes from various field marked the celebration. Mayor Beena Philip opened the event, a press release said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.