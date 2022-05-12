Kerala

Anniversary fete conducted

Kozhikode

The Corporation Employees Arts, Sports and Cultural Organisation, Kozhikode, organised its 14 th anniversary celebrations. Cultural programmes led by the corporation employees and artistes from various field marked the celebration. Mayor Beena Philip opened the event, a press release said.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2022 6:17:25 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/anniversary-fete-conducted/article65407340.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY