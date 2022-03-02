Anniversary celebrated
Goa Governor Sreedharan Pillai presents award
Kozhikode
The Kerala State Mappila Song Lovers’ Association celebrated its 45th anniversary at the Town Hall here on Wednesday.
Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai opened the celebrations. He also presented the Ishal Rathna-Vandana award of the association to Faizal Elettil and T.C. Koya for their contributions to popularising Mappila songs.
K. Kunhali, president of the Kerala State Mappila Song Lovers’ Association, chaired the event.
