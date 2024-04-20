ADVERTISEMENT

Annamalai takes out roadshow at Kanjikode

April 20, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

BJP Tamil Nadu State president K. Annamalai during a NDA poll campaign at Kanjikode near Palakkad town on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai campaigned for BJP candidate in Palakkad C. Krishnakumar on Saturday. Mr. Annamalai led a roadshow at Kanjikode in the evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from Mr. Krishnakumar, BJP State vice president Major Ravi and district president K.M. Haridas accompanied Mr. Annamalai in an open jeep. Dozens of bikes joined the roadshow.

The roadshow marked the conclusion of the day’s electioneering of Mr. Krishnakumar. He covered Mannarkkad and Malampuzha Assembly segments on Saturday.

Issues such as water shortage and wild animal conflicts were raised before the candidate as he assured a solution to them if elected.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US