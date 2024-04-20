Annamalai takes out roadshow at Kanjikode

April 20, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai campaigned for BJP candidate in Palakkad C. Krishnakumar on Saturday. Mr. Annamalai led a roadshow at Kanjikode in the evening.

Apart from Mr. Krishnakumar, BJP State vice president Major Ravi and district president K.M. Haridas accompanied Mr. Annamalai in an open jeep. Dozens of bikes joined the roadshow.

The roadshow marked the conclusion of the day’s electioneering of Mr. Krishnakumar. He covered Mannarkkad and Malampuzha Assembly segments on Saturday.

Issues such as water shortage and wild animal conflicts were raised before the candidate as he assured a solution to them if elected.

