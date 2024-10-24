Anna Sebastian’s death: Sasthra Vedhi calls for ‘Right to Disconnect’ legislation

Pro-Congress science organisation, Sasthra Vedhi, has called for legislation in addressing work-related stress.

The appeal follows the death of Anna Sebastian, the 26-year-old professional who died in Pune allegedly due to overwhelming work stress.

Sasthra Vedhi emphasised the dual-edged nature of digital technology, which has facilitated flexible work arrangements like remote work, but has also blurred the lines between professional and personal life.

“This reduces the quality and quantity of family time, which in turn increases work stress. This is a serious matter that has to be addressed in current times,” Sasthra Vedhi State president Achuthsankar S. Nair said.

The organisation, in its recent State committee meeting, passed a resolution for a comprehensive legislation to protect workers’ rights. It points to similar initiatives in other countries, including France’s Right to Disconnect legislation enacted in 2017 and Australia’s recent Right to Disconnect policy announcement.

The committee proposes that companies should be legally required to clearly outline the conditions under which work can extend into personal time. Workers should have the option to accept such demands with appropriate compensation or to decline without facing negative repercussions.