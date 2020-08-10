Anjuthengu residents protest

In yet another indicator of growing resentment among coastal community, the residents of Anjuthengu took to the streets on Monday to protest against the stringent curbs that have been imposed in the critical containment zone.
The latest in a growing incidence of protests, the incident occurred against the backdrop of violent protests that had unfolded in Pulluvila a few days ago and in Poonthura a month ago.
Health workers had borne the brunt of both agitations by the local residents.
The use of force by the police to disperse a group of people who managed to catch fish and attempted to sell their catch in Anjuthengu triggered unrest by around 10 a.m.
Accusing the police of manhandling a few among them, a large number of residents congregated before the office of the Anjuthengu grama panchayat. They laid siege to the office of the panchayat secretary and barged into the premises.
Police intervention prompted the agitators to call of their protest.
The Anjuthengu police, who have registered a case, maintained that they were required to act upon lockdown violations that had come to their notice.
