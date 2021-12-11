Anjumalapara seeks a place on tourism map

Anjumalapara is an obscure countryside rock formation in Pathanamthitta and one of the highest peaks that sits on its border with Kollam district.

PATHANAMTHITTA

11 December 2021 18:46 IST

Enadimangalam panchayat plans several projects to make it a major destination

PATHANAMTHITTA With the hills and plains stretching far down, the view that it offers is immense. No pictures or video are enough to convey the awe of stepping on to its top and watching the green vista that spreads across in all directions.

Anjumalapara, an obscure countryside rock formation in Pathanamthitta and one of the highest peaks that sits on its border with Kollam district, has kicked off works to place itself on the tourism map. The Enadimangalam grama panchayat, where the area is located, has planned several projects, from landscaping to bio-cultural diversity park and a butterfly corridor, with a view to developing the obscure countryside as a major destination.

According to P. Rajagopalan Nair, the objective is to execute projects ensuring better facilities for visitors while also generating employment for the local populace. ‘‘The destination currently receives some 500 visitors a day for viewing the sunrise and sunset and our objective is to develop a tourism circuit by connecting it to various micro-destinations within the local body that include forests and waterfalls,'' explains Mr.Nair.

Committee of villagers

The project will be executed through a committee of villagers, who will also take training to serve as tourist guides or to do business in local handicraft or ethnic cuisine.

Abhilash R., convener of the local body’s Biodiversity Management Committee, says the bio-cultural diversity park and the butterfly corridor would be set up along the path that leads to the rock top while the potential for adventure tourism too would be tapped.

‘‘The park will offer details of the rare plant and species varieties in this eco-sensitive zone and their connection with the local customs and tradition. Since hiking the rock can be an arduous task for elders and the differently abled, virtual tours of the rock-top that lets a wide exploration of the location in different seasons too will be arranged,'' he adds.

Konni legislator K.U. Janeesh Kumar says Anjumalapara is also included in the upcoming Konni tourism circuit that seeks to cash in on the natural heritage of the region. ‘‘A master plan for developing Konni as a major ecotourism destination is expected by next month and the rock formations that dot the forest fringes, including Anjumalapara in Enadimangalam and Rakshasanpara in Kalanjoor, also form part of it,'' he says.