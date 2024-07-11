ADVERTISEMENT

Anjitha’s trailblazing journey as India’s first female football video analyst

Updated - July 11, 2024 07:50 pm IST

Published - July 11, 2024 06:46 pm IST - KASARAGOD

A former member of Kerala’s junior and senior women’s teams, the Kasaragod native is set to join Gokulam Kerala FC as a video analyst for their senior women’s team

The Hindu Bureau

At 23, M. Anjitha from Bangalam in Kasaragod has already carved out a niche in the realm of football. Set to become the country’s first female football video analyst, Anjitha is poised to bring a new dimension to the sport. In late August or early September, she will join Gokulam Kerala FC as a video analyst for their senior women’s team on a one-year contract.

Anjitha’s journey to this milestone began with her role as a freelance video analyst for Muthoot FC. Despite leaving the field as a player, her passion for football never waned. This passion drove her to explore sports management, strength conditioning and so on, before settling for video analysis, she said. She completed a specialised course at the Professional Football Scouting Association (PFSA), equipping herself with the necessary skills to analyse game footage and develop strategic insights.

Anjitha said that support from Kerala Blasters women’s team coach Sharif Khan and analyst Anand Vardhan from Delhi was instrumental in her journey. She said that there were not many professional female video analysts and turning into an analyst was a proud moment.

Anjitha will meticulously review game footage of her team and their opponents, identifying strengths and weaknesses. Her analysis will play a role in strategic decisions, helping coaches to refine tactics and enhance team performance. This behind-the-scenes work is crucial in modern football, where data-driven insights can make the difference between victory and defeat.

“Unlike as a player, the job is demanding and I cannot just watch or enjoy the game. The role will require close analysis in every area and the feedback should be provided to the team and management,” she said.

Football runs in Anjitha’s blood, thanks to her father, M. Mani, a former player for Cosmos Pallikkara. His love for the game inspired Anjitha from a young age. She attended Bengalam Government Higher Secondary School where she joined the school football team in Class VIII under coach Nitish. Her talent shone through during her undergraduate studies at St. Joseph’s College, Irinjalakuda, during which she earned spots on Kerala’s junior and senior women’s teams and played for the University of Calicut.

Her impressive career as a defender includes stints with Bengaluru Braves, Kerala Blasters, and Mumbai Knights. Currently, Anjitha is pursuing MCom at Carmel College in Thrissur, balancing her academic commitments with her burgeoning career in football analysis.

Anjitha’s journey is supported by her family, with her father, mother Nalini, and sister Abina standing by her side. Their unwavering support has been the cornerstone of her success, fuelling her ambitions and driving her forward. Her aim is to become a video analyst for the national women’s team.

As Anjitha prepares to take on her new role, she is not just breaking new ground for herself but also paving the way for other women in sports analytics. Her story is one of passion, perseverance, and pioneering spirit, inspiring the next generation of female football enthusiasts.

