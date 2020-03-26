Anjarakandy Medical Ccollege taken over for COVID-19 care

The government has decided to take over the Kannur Medical College at Anjarakandy to be converted as the designated hospital for accommodating COVID-19 patients in case of an emergency.

Following a Supreme Court ruling, the medical college had been closed down for violating norms. However, it has been decided to convert it as a special hospital and an order has been issued, Kannur District Collector T.V. Subhash said.

“The hospital is taken as per the 2005 Disaster Management Act and the order in this regard has been issued to District Medical Officer to utilise the infrastructure and staff for converting it as special COVID hospital,” he said. The decision has been taken in the wake of an increase in the cases in the neighbouring districts and lack of infrastructure facilities available in government hospitals.

Mr. Subhash said the hospital has a facility to accommodate around 1,000 patients in cases of emergency. The hospital can take in patients not just from Kannur but from the neighbouring districts. If required, private hospitals would also be converted as special hospitals, he said.