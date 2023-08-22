Animals abandoned in breeding centre rescued 

August 22, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Thrissur

Twenty-seven dogs, two cats and a few birds, which were found abandoned at an illegal breeding centre in Peringottukara, were rescued by animal rights activists on Tuesday. On information, the rescue operations were conducted by PAWS (People for Animal Welfare Services).

“The sight at the centre was heart-breaking. There were 27 dogs, two Persian cats and a few cockatiels. All of them were in cages and were left to starve, without food or water. They were just skin and bones. Many collapsed. We found carcasses of several lovebirds and pigeons in the cages,” said P. Aswathy of PAWS, who led the rescue operation.

Manikandan, owner of the breeding centre, and family left the house abandoning the animals and birds around 20 days ago, according to the neighbours. Neighbours did not have any idea about their whereabouts. as Manikandan didn’t maintain good relations with the neighbours. They had complained to the police many times against the illegal breeding centre.

“We shifted 10 animals, including eight dogs and two cats, to our rehabilitation centre today. The rest of the animals will be shifted in a few days. We have made arrangements to provide food and water to them,” said Ms. Aswathy.

PAWS lodged a complaint against the centre with the Anthikkad police.

