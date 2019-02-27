Animal waste dumpingworsens Kadalundi woes

Careless dumping of waste into the Kadalundipuzha in its estuarial areas has worsened in recent months posing a big threat to not only the thousands of migrant birds that visit Kadalundi from places far and cold, but also to the unique marine ecology that sustains mangroves and mudflats in the sanctuary.

The continuing efforts by the managing committee of the Kadalundi Vallikkunnu Community Reserve (KVCR) to protect the country’s first community reserve from destruction have yielded no major results. “Yet we are doing our best to conserve the KVCR,” said P. Sivadasan, chairman of managing committee.

A retrieval drive by Mr. Sivadasan and team done in the last few weeks yielded more than 100 sackfuls of plastic waste from the estuary. The KVCR managing committee has tied up with Niravu, an organisation that effectively deals with uncontrollable waste issues.

The KVCR managing committee has decided to install surveillance cameras at crucial points with easy public access where waste dumping is suspected to be made. “Camera surveillance will be an effective measure to check this menace,” said Mr. Sivadasan.

Although there were plans to install nets at certain points to prevent the waste and debris reaching the estuary, the idea was shot down because of resistance from local people engaged in fishing in the KVCR. In spite of efforts to create awareness among the people through camps and campaigns, waste dumping continues unabated in the estuary.

“It has worsened, in fact,” said Athira T.R., who studies the habits of migrant shorebirds reaching Kadalundi. “I was aghast the other day when I found a flock of crows feeding voraciously on a large sack of slaughter waste floating in the estuary,” she said. Mr. Sivadasan said people were dumping poultry and slaughter waste into the sanctuary at night from different bridges that connect Kozhikode and Malappuram districts in the KVCR. “We have limited control over it. Installation of camera seems to be the best way out,” he said.

Ms. Athira said that the animal waste reaching the estuary was posing threats at different levels.

When trapped in the mangroves, it emanates stench and pollutes the neighbourhood. Scavenger birds like crows crowds around the waste and scare away the migrant species that are normally shy in spite of their larger size.

“Crows are audacious and intimidating. They will shoo away the migrant species. It is a kind of threat, apart from the ecological damage it does,” she said.