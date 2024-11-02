ADVERTISEMENT

Animal rights activists organise gathering in Thiruvananthapuram city

Published - November 02, 2024 08:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Animal rights activists gathered at the Napier Museum grounds on Saturday for ‘Face the Truth,’ a programme aimed at shedding light on animal exploitation in the dairy, meat, egg, clothing, entertainment and other industries.

The event was organised in connection with the World Vegan Day observance on November 1. The event aimed to raise awareness “about the inherent value and sentience of animals, emphasising that they are individuals, not commodities or products,” a statement said.

Activists held placards and banners with messages, while screening undercover footage of animal exploitation. “We have no right to exploit animals for food, clothing, entertainment, or research,” emphasised Jayaseelan, one of the organisers.

“Animals are sentient beings who feel pain, joy, and fear just like us,” he said. Amjor Chandran, co-organiser of Vegan India Movement, said that the ability to recognise animals as individuals with inherent rights is essential for a fair and just society.

