Animal incursions force farmers to relocate from Swarnagiri in Aryankavu

Karuppu Swamy has been living in Swarnagiri for over 45 years, cultivating coconut, pepper and rubber on his three-acre plot. Though the elderly farmer is used to incidents of crop raids, nothing had prepared him for the current state of affairs in Aryankavu panchayat. Recurring rampage by wild animals has left him completely disillusioned and the 74-year-old is one among the several who are ready to relocate from the area .

“We live in constant fear these days and I can see no future staying here. Twelve families from Swarnagiri have already approached the Forest officials as we want to move to a location with less animal infestation. As far as I know some others from the neighbouring areas are also contemplating the same,” he says.

Aryankavu, a panchayat close to the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border and one of the least populated local bodies in the State, has been facing the worst-ever human-wildlife conflict of late. While elephants, monkeys and giant squirrels are wreaking havoc in most parts, some areas report a sharp rise in livestock predation. According to residents, more than 10 goats and a cow were killed in the past two weeks while dogs keep disappearing. “Though the forest officials installed a camera on Tuesday, we are not expecting any miracle. By the time the Rapid Response Team reaches Aryankavu from Anchal, the predators and other wild animals would have gone back. Apart from the loss of crops and livelihood, the presence of big cats have left the people scared,” says Biju Abraham, ward member.

Most residents in the panchayat are into agriculture and livestock farming and they feel that animal incursions have intensified over the past couple of years. While the predators used to kill cattle grazing in the forest fringes in the past, now they are entering homesteads to hunt. “Earlier elephants used to stray only once or twice a year, but now they stay in the area all the time and even houses near the national highway are not spared from the monkey menace. There is also no point killing a wild boar or two when their numbers are too high. In the 2000s the population of the panchayat was around 17,000 and now it has come down to nearly 11,000. What we need is safety measures such as trenches and fencing to protect our crops and cattle,” says Mampazhathara Salim, a resident of Kazhuthurutty.