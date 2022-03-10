Animal husbandry sector awaits fund infusion

Sector posted huge growth and provided jobs during pandemic phase, say experts

Sector posted huge growth and provided jobs during pandemic phase, say experts

Animal husbandry is emerging as a promising sectors for Kerala in the post-COVID-19 era and the State Budget should give more emphasis to changing trends in the sector, say experts.

“There are huge opportunities for entrepreneurship, start-ups, farmer-producer organisations, and processing in the animal husbandry sector. Lots of youngsters, including non-resident Indians and those who lost jobs during lockdown, are venturing into the sector,” says A. Kowsigan, Director, Department of Animal Husbandry.

Doorstep vet services

The pet boom during the COVID-19 period provides a lot of opportunities for pet care industry. There is an increasing demand for clinics and other peripherals. Farmers often find it difficult to bring livestock to clinics due to transportation hurdles. Veterinary services at doorsteps have huge scope, Dr. Kowsigan adds.

Animal husbandry, dairying, and poultry production have shown spectacular growth in the past two years. Milk production increased by 30% during this period.

Food expenditure up

“Post-COVID, food expenditure has risen in rural and urban areas of the country. Expenditure on food, which was around 40% of the daily income, increased to 50% and 52% in the rural and urban areas respectively. There was a marginal increase of 2% in expenditure for animal protein sources like milk, meat, egg. Expenditure for animal protein sources is 28% of total food expenditure in rural areas; whereas in urban areas it increased to 30%,” says T.P. Sethumadhavan, former Director, KVASU (Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University).

Currently the State is procuring 30% of milk requirements from neighbouring States. Chicken, egg and meat procurement from nearby States comes at 40%, 80%, and 60% respectively.

“Annually Kerala imports livestock products and inputs such as feed worth ₹26,000 crore. Kerala can achieve sustainability in production of livestock products,” says Dr. Sethumadhavan.

The Budget should incorporate projects worth ₹4,500 crore annually for the sector, of which ₹1,000 crore can be of grant-in-aid from Central government projects, ₹3,000 crore through bank loans, and ₹500 crore through decentralised planning, he suggests.

A comparison

A marginal increase of 3% in expenditure of livestock, poultry and fish products was noticed when compared to agriculture products like cereals, pulses, fruits and vegetables. Expenditure on ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook livestock and agriculture products too increased during the post-COVID phase. Immunity boosters including probiotics and fermented dairy products had grown 5-6% during the post- COVID phase, says B. Sunil, Professor, Head of Meat Technology, KVASU.

At a time when a lot of opportunities are emerging in the animal husbandry sector, effective positioning of the sector can create a lot of employment opportunities and facilitate self-sufficiency of livestock products in the State, experts note.